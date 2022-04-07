Alabama battling for 2024 ATH KJ Bolden on both sides of the ball

KJ Bolden, 2024 Rivals100 athlete from Buford High School in Georgia, joined his teammates, Eddrick Houston and KingJoseph Edwards, for an unofficial visit to Alabama on Wednesday. Bolden camped last summer, and then earned an offer from the University of Alabama in December.

"The visit went well," Bolden said. "I got to meet with Coach Saban again and my position coaches. I watched them practice. They looked good out there, but a few receivers are out though. The freshman, No. 82 (Aaron Anderson) looked good.

"Coach Saban told me how much they liked me and what the percentages were of his players who have made it to the pros. He also asked what I want to major in."

Bolden said he spent time with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and safeties coach Charles Kelly during the visit. He watched both positions closely and also sat in on position meetings.

"It's up in the air right now," he said regarding his future college position. "Whichever one gives me the best chance to play on Sundays. I want to play where I get on the field the fastest.

"I think they (Wiggins, Kelly) know what they're doing, and they have their players best interest at heart. I am comfortable around both coaches."

The No. 4 ranked athlete described the overall visit to Alabama as "good on all levels." Bolden said he will definitely visit Alabama again in June. He has a top group of schools which includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

"Bama in the top three for sure," Bolden stated. "The coaches, the campus and the facilities; I see why they get a lot of top guys."

Alabama signed a couple of his former teammates in 2022: Isaiah Bond, Jake Pope. Bolden runs on the same 400m relay team which set the state record (40.05) and fastest time in the nation last month.

Watch sophomore season highlights!