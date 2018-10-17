There has been fewer head-to-head recruiting battles between Alabama and Tennessee recently as compared to when Nick Saban first arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama tends to battle the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State for elite targets.

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt may change that. He is well established as an elite recruiter. Will he bring more battles between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers? Take a look at several top prospects who are currently considering the SEC rivals.