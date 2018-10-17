Ticker
Alabama battles Tennessee for elite recruits

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Five-star OT Darnell Wright has high interest in Alabama and Tennessee.
There has been fewer head-to-head recruiting battles between Alabama and Tennessee recently as compared to when Nick Saban first arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama tends to battle the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State for elite targets.

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt may change that. He is well established as an elite recruiter. Will he bring more battles between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers? Take a look at several top prospects who are currently considering the SEC rivals.

It seems like a tight recruiting battle at this time between Alabama and Tennessee for the top offensive lineman in the country. Wright is expected in Knoxville this weekend and will visit Alabama next month. A decision is not expected any time soon. Wright is expected to sign his letter of intent in February. We will see his official visits take place after the season.

