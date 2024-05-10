Alabama basketball is set to add another top opponent to its 2024-25 schedule. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Alabama is working on finalizing a home-and-home series against Purdue.

According to the report, the Crimson Tide will travel to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana to face the Boilermakers next season. The fixture will return to Tuscaloosa in 2025-26. No official dates or times have been announced yet.

Alabama and Purdue both advanced to the Final Four last season, with Purdue reaching the national championship after a win over NC State. Alabama is 3-6 all-time against Purdue. The two teams last faced off this past December as the Boilermakers came away with a 92-86 win during the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto. Alabama’s last win over Purdue came in 2011 when it recorded a 65-56 victory to secure the Puerto Rico Tip-Off title.

The Crimson Tide is continuing to stack up tough nonconference games after its Final Four run. In addition to a road game against Purdue, Alabama will face Creighton in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 14 and Illinois in a December matchup in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide also has its ACC/SEC Challenge game and will participate in the Players Era Festival, where it will play three games from a pool of teams, including Houston, Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State and an eighth team still to be announced.