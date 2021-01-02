BamaInsider - Alabama basketball uses big second-half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee

Alabama used a big second-half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee, 71-63, on the road at Thompson-Boling on Saturday night. It marked the Crimson Tide’s first road win over a top-10 team since knocking off then-No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73 in Starkville, Miss., on Feb 21, 2004.

Alabama (7-3, 2-0 SEC) used a big 19-6 run over the first 5:03 of the second half to take control of the game. The Tide led for the entire second half and by as many as 14 points before holding on to the eight-point win. Alabama knocked down 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from deep after the intermission.

John Petty Jr. led the Crimson Tide with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc to go along with six boards. Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points and dished out a game-high five assists. Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo each scored 11 points while Jones led the Tide with eight rebounds in the win.

Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) was led by Victor Bailey Jr.’s 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Alabama will host Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum