BamaInsider - Alabama basketball uses big second-half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee

Alabama basketball uses big second-half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee
Alabama used a big second-half run to upset No. 7 Tennessee, 71-63, on the road at Thompson-Boling on Saturday night. It marked the Crimson Tide’s first road win over a top-10 team since knocking off then-No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73 in Starkville, Miss., on Feb 21, 2004.
Alabama (7-3, 2-0 SEC) used a big 19-6 run over the first 5:03 of the second half to take control of the game. The Tide led for the entire second half and by as many as 14 points before holding on to the eight-point win. Alabama knocked down 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) 3-pointers and shot 50 percent from deep after the intermission.
John Petty Jr. led the Crimson Tide with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc to go along with six boards. Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points and dished out a game-high five assists. Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo each scored 11 points while Jones led the Tide with eight rebounds in the win.
Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) was led by Victor Bailey Jr.’s 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Alabama will host Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum
Quote from Nate Oats
“I tell our guys we have to be able to figure out how to win games when our shots aren’t dropping. If we’re going to win when we’re on fire and lose when we’re not, we’re not going to have a very successful season. I tell them the margin of victory can be determined by how you shoot it, but we still have to win the game. Whether it’s offensive rebounds, getting to the free throw line, getting transition buckets — it all starts with your defense and your effort. The guy’s effort has been really good lately.”
The report was compiled from a recent Alabama release.