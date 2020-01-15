TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Adorned in plastic hard hats, Alabama’s student section roared with every big shot the Crimson Tide rained in. They chastised and chanted at their visitors from across the state. And when the final horn sounded inside of Coleman Coliseum to signify Alabama’s 83-64 victory over No. 4 Auburn, they smiled.

The build-up for this game began during SEC Basketball Media Day in October when Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore claimed that Coleman Coliseum was his favorite visiting venue to play in, stating, “I like the look of disappointment on their faces when we win.” Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats responded by saying, “We’ll see if it’s still his favorite place to play tomorrow.”

Coleman wasn’t a friendly place for any player in orange and blue. Auburn (15-1, 3-1 in the SEC) entered the game as one of two undefeated teams in Division I men’s basketball. The defeat was just the Tigers’ second in 29 games dating back to February 27 of last year. The other loss came against eventual national champion Virginia in last season’s Final Four.

Oats notched his first signature win with Alabama (9-7, 2-2) as his team played his patented blue-collar style of play. The Crimson Tide scraped its way up and down the court, drawing charges and diving for balls while forcing 21 turnovers on the night. Oats became the first Alabama head coach to win his first game against Auburn since David Hobbs in 1993. The Crimson Tide’s previous three coaches — Avery Johnson, Anthony Grant and Mark Gottfried — all failed to accomplish the feat.

Wednesday night's matchup featured two of the nation’s best offenses as Alabama entered the ranked No. 7 averaging 83.2 points per game while Auburn came in at No. 11 averaging 82.1 points per contest. While neither team completely lived up to its offensive billing, the Crimson Tide fared much better on the night, outshooting the Tigers 43 percent to 32 percent from the floor.

A game after going 4 of 21 from beyond the arc in a loss to Kentucky, Alabama continued to misfire from deep against Auburn. The Crimson Tide was just 6 of 21 (29 percent) from range Wednesday. Fortunately for Alabama, Auburn was worse, going 7 of 28 (25 percent) from 3.



Energized by a sellout crowd, Alabama started off hot, building an early lead while Auburn suffered a 2 of 15 shooting slump. The Crimson Tide took a 36-27 lead into the half before Auburn came battling back after the break.

Auburn took advantage of sloppy start to the second half from Alabama as the Tigers chipped away at the Crimson Tide’s lead, bringing the score 44-41 with 13:58 to play. However, that's as close as Auburn would get as its offense went cold midway through the period, allowing Alabama to pull away and close out the upset.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide with 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Alex Reese scored 13 points while going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, including a 3 to give Alabama a 49-41 lead with 13:17 remaining. Herbert Jones notched his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Auburn was lead by Isaac Okoro, who scored. McLemore, whose comments fueled the Crimson Tide's upset, finished with 6 points on 2 of 8 shooting