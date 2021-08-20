 BamaInsider - Alabama basketball updates roster to include numbers for incoming players
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-20 10:53:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Alabama basketball updates roster to include numbers for incoming players

Alabama basketball freshman guard JD Davison. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball has updated its online roster for the coming season. This offseason, the Crimson Tide added five new scholarship players including incoming freshmen JD Davison, Charles Bediako and Jusaun Holt as well as Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and Furman graduate transfer Noah Gurley.

Here’s a look at which numbers Alabama players will be wearing as well as their heights and weights.

Alabama 2021/22 basketball roster 

0 — Noah Gurley, graduate, forward, 6-8, 210

1 — Jusaun Holt, freshman, guard, 6-6, 190 pounds

2 — Darius Miles, sophomore, forward, 6-6, 185

3 — JD Davison, freshman, guard, 6-3, 175

4 — Juwan Gary, redshirt sophomore, forward, 6-6, 218

5 — Jaden Shackelford, junior, guard, 6-3, 200

10 — Charles Bediako, freshman, center, 7-0, 215

12 — Delaney Heard, sophomore, guard, 6-3, 198

13 — Jahvon Quinerly, redshirt junior, guard, 6-1, 175

14 — Keon Ellis, senior, guard, 6-6, 170

15 — Tyler Barnes, graduate, forward, 6-8, 201

21 — Britton Johnson, senior, guard, 6-4, 183

22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, sophomore, forward, 6-8, 210

24 — Jaden Quinerly, sophomore, guard, 6-0, 155

25 — Nimari Burnett, sophomore, guard, 6-4, 190

30 — Adam Cottrell, junior, guard, 6-3, 200

33 — James Rojas, redshirt senior, forward, 6-8, 220

35 — Alex Tchikou, redshirt freshman, forward, 6-11, 225

