Alabama basketball updates roster to include numbers for incoming players
Alabama basketball has updated its online roster for the coming season. This offseason, the Crimson Tide added five new scholarship players including incoming freshmen JD Davison, Charles Bediako and Jusaun Holt as well as Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and Furman graduate transfer Noah Gurley.
Here’s a look at which numbers Alabama players will be wearing as well as their heights and weights.
Alabama 2021/22 basketball roster
0 — Noah Gurley, graduate, forward, 6-8, 210
1 — Jusaun Holt, freshman, guard, 6-6, 190 pounds
2 — Darius Miles, sophomore, forward, 6-6, 185
3 — JD Davison, freshman, guard, 6-3, 175
4 — Juwan Gary, redshirt sophomore, forward, 6-6, 218
5 — Jaden Shackelford, junior, guard, 6-3, 200
10 — Charles Bediako, freshman, center, 7-0, 215
12 — Delaney Heard, sophomore, guard, 6-3, 198
13 — Jahvon Quinerly, redshirt junior, guard, 6-1, 175
14 — Keon Ellis, senior, guard, 6-6, 170
15 — Tyler Barnes, graduate, forward, 6-8, 201
21 — Britton Johnson, senior, guard, 6-4, 183
22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, sophomore, forward, 6-8, 210
24 — Jaden Quinerly, sophomore, guard, 6-0, 155
25 — Nimari Burnett, sophomore, guard, 6-4, 190
30 — Adam Cottrell, junior, guard, 6-3, 200
33 — James Rojas, redshirt senior, forward, 6-8, 220
35 — Alex Tchikou, redshirt freshman, forward, 6-11, 225