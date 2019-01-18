TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was supposed to be unraveled by now. Following a buzzer-beater loss to Texas A&M last week, this current road trip was assumed to be the beginning of the end. Back to back road games against Missouri and No. 3 Tennessee spelled doom as it was conceivable to think that the Crimson Tide could extend its losing streak to four games by the time it returned home to Coleman Coliseum.

It turns out, this team doesn’t die that easily. Instead of crumbling, Alabama rebounded against Missouri, putting in a season-best defensive performance in a 70-60 victory over the Tigers. Now, the Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 in the SEC) finds itself in a position to resurrect its season as it looks to pull an upset over Tennessee (15-1, 4-0) on Saturday.

While some were busy writing Alabama’s obituary, its players entered this road trip with an air of confidence. They’re taking that same mindset into the game against Tennessee — a team that has just one loss to Kansas which currently ranks No. 7 in the nation. The Volunteers enter Saturday’s game as 14.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Tennessee a 92.4 percent chance to beat the Crimson Tide.

Still, Alabama remains undeterred. After all, the Crimson Tide was victorious in its only game against a ranked opponent this season, upsetting No. 13 Kentucky in Coleman Coliseum to open up SEC play earlier this month. Redshirt-senior point guard Avery Johnson Jr. believes that game provided a blueprint for what Alabama will need to do to be successful inside of Thompson-Boling Arena.

“Probably a similar kind of game,” Johnson said. “We’re the underdogs, but we’re just treating it like another game. A lot of teams run the same kind of stuff; it’s just different personnel. These guys are led by Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams, so we just got to stop them and a few little guards coming off the bench and just lock in the game plan. And I feel like we’ll get the win.”



