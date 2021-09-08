Alabama basketball transfer guard Nimari Burnett suffers knee injury

Alabama basketball was delivered a significant blow over the Labor Day weekend as sophomore guard Nimari Burnett sustained a season-ending knee injury. Burnett underwent successful surgery on his right knee Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

"We are certainly disappointed for Nimari and his family," head coach Nate Oats said. "Our program, his teammates and his family are going to support him throughout every step of the rehab process. Even though it's a tough loss for us, I know Nimari's work ethic combined with the fact he will be surrounded by the best of the best when it comes to our medical staff and team doctors gives me complete confidence that he will come back stronger and better than ever."

Burnett, a 2020 McDonald’s All-American, transferred to Alabama from Texas Tech this past spring. During his freshman year with the Red Raiders last season, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder averaged 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 28 percent from the floor over 12 games. Burnett, the No. 39 overall player in the 2020 class, was expected to take on a significant role for the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama was already bitten by the injury bug earlier this offseason as forward James Rojas had surgery on a torn ACL in June. The senior is expected to return to the court in time for the beginning of SEC play in January.

Alabama will open its 2021-22 season at home against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9. The Crimson Tide’s non-conference slate is one of the most challenging in the nation and features three Final Four teams from last season in Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.