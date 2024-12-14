Alabama basketball to wear new throwback uniforms against Creighton

Alabama basketball will sport a different look for its matchup against Creighton on Saturday. The Crimson Tide unveiled a new throwback jersey that it will wear during its game against the Bluejays.

The Tide revealed the throwback uniform in a post on X. The reveal featured former Alabama basketball standout Erwin Dudley, who is now on the coaching staff.

“You guys have an opportunity to really do something to change the way people look at Alabama,” Dudley said in the video. “That jersey right there — we’ve got something special for y’all in the locker room. I’m telling y’all this, I don’t know if I was supposed to say it, but we’ve got something special for y’all.”