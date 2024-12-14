Alabama basketball to wear new throwback uniforms against Creighton

Alabama basketball will sport a different look for its matchup against Creighton on Saturday. The Crimson Tide unveiled a new throwback jersey that it will wear during its game against the Bluejays.
The Tide revealed the throwback uniform in a post on X. The reveal featured former Alabama basketball standout Erwin Dudley, who is now on the coaching staff.
“You guys have an opportunity to really do something to change the way people look at Alabama,” Dudley said in the video. “That jersey right there — we’ve got something special for y’all in the locker room. I’m telling y’all this, I don’t know if I was supposed to say it, but we’ve got something special for y’all.”
The crimson throwback is similar to the jersey Dudley wore during his time at Alabama from 1999-2003. The jersey has “Alabama” written in a white block font with two white rectangles down the side. The shorts feature a similar design.
It’s the second year in a row Alabama has added a throwback to its uniform to its wardrobe. The Tide wore white throwbacks last year with “Crimson Tide” written in block letters. Alabama dawned the uniform during its Elite Eight win over Clemson to punch a ticket to its first-ever final four.
Alabama will face Creighton at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.