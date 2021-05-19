Alabama basketball to take part in eight-team competition in Orlando

Alabama basketball is once again set to take part in a major early-season tournament this year. According to a report from CBS Sports, the Crimson Tide will join Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Kansas and Miami in a multi-team event in Orlando, Fla. in November. Official dates and times for the competition have yet to be announced.

Last season, Alabama took part in the Maui Invitational, which was relocated to Asheville, N.C. due to COVID-19. The Tide went 2-1 in the tournament, losing to Stanford before beating UNLV and Providence.

This year’s competition in Orlando features five teams that advanced to last season’s NCAA Tournament in Alabama, Drake, Iona, North Texas and Kansas. It could also see a rematch between Alabama and Iona after the Tide beat the Gaels 68-55 in its first game of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Outside of the competition in Orlando, Alabama is scheduled to host Houston in Tuscaloosa, Ala. this season. Head coach Nate Oats spoke about his team’s upcoming schedule last month, stating that he wanted to find a nice balance of competition without creating too daunting of a tasked ahead of what figures to be a challenging SEC slate.

“I think you’ve guys have gotten to know me well enough that we’re gonna schedule really good teams,” Oats said. “Houston’s pretty good. I’m not trying to schedule too many top-10 teams to come in here. Houston will be in here. We’re still trying to work on the Birmingham deal, what’s gonna happen there. We typically play up there and some other ones. We’ve got some work to do on the schedule, it’s nowhere close to being done. Adam [Bauman’s] been working hard on it. I was a little more tied up with some of this recruiting. Now that that’s over, we can turn our attention a little bit more to scheduling. Maybe have a better update on that in a month or so.”