Alabama basketball will take part in an exhibition game against Memphis on Oct. 28. The Crimson Tide will face the Tigers at Propst Arena, located inside the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The game is called Rocket City Classic and will give Alabama fans the chance to see their side play before the Tide officially starts its season against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4. Tickets for the Rocket City Classic go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Though this game won't count in any official capacity, Alabama has a 4-6 all-time record against Memphis. The two sides recently split home-and-home results, with the Tigers winning 92-78 in the FedEx Forum in 2021, before Alabama returned the favor with a 91-88 victory at home in 2022.

With the addition of the Rocket City Classic exhibition, the Crimson Tide is now set to play games in Huntsville, Birmingham (Illinois Nov. 20), Auburn and Tuscaloosa this season.

Here's a full list of Alabama's nonconference games:

Nov. 4 vs. UNC Asheville

Nov. 8 vs. Arkansas State

No. 11 vs. McNeese State

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 vs. Notre Dame/ Rutgers (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 vs. Notre Dame/ Rutgers (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Dec. 4 at North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 14 vs. Creighton

Dec. 18 at North Dakota

Dec. 22 Kent State

Dec. 29 South Dakota State