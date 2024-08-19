PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Alabama basketball to play exhibition game against Memphis

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) tightly guards Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) on an inbound play at Coleman Coliseum during the 2022/23 season. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama basketball will take part in an exhibition game against Memphis on Oct. 28. The Crimson Tide will face the Tigers at Propst Arena, located inside the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The game is called Rocket City Classic and will give Alabama fans the chance to see their side play before the Tide officially starts its season against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4. Tickets for the Rocket City Classic go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Though this game won't count in any official capacity, Alabama has a 4-6 all-time record against Memphis. The two sides recently split home-and-home results, with the Tigers winning 92-78 in the FedEx Forum in 2021, before Alabama returned the favor with a 91-88 victory at home in 2022.

With the addition of the Rocket City Classic exhibition, the Crimson Tide is now set to play games in Huntsville, Birmingham (Illinois Nov. 20), Auburn and Tuscaloosa this season.

Here's a full list of Alabama's nonconference games:

Nov. 4 vs. UNC Asheville

Nov. 8 vs. Arkansas State

No. 11 vs. McNeese State

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 vs. Notre Dame/ Rutgers (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 vs. Notre Dame/ Rutgers (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Dec. 4 at North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 14 vs. Creighton

Dec. 18 at North Dakota

Dec. 22 Kent State

Dec. 29 South Dakota State

