Alabama basketball to play Davidson on Tuesday in C.M. Newton Classic

Alabama basketball has a new opponent for Tuesday’s C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, Ala. Less than 24 hours after seeing its originally-scheduled matchup against No. 23 Colorado State canceled, No. 6 Alabama has replaced the Rams with Davidson, the university announced Saturday afternoon. Tuesday’s game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Alabama’s game against Colorado State was called off due to COVID-19 complications in the Rams program. Davidson became an available replacement after its game against Loyola-Chicago this upcoming Wednesday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in Loyola’s program.

Both Alabama (8-2) and Davidson (7-2) have games on Saturday leading into Tuesday's matchup. The Crimson Tide will host Jacksonville State (5-5) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside of Coleman Coliseum. Davidson will play Radford earlier in the day.

Heading into Saturday, Davidson was No. 49 in the NET rankings. With Tuesday’s matchup at a neutral site, the game will be classified as a Quadrant 1 contest if for Alabama (No. 21 in the NET) provided the Wildcats remain in the top 50 of the NET rankings.