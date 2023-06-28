Alabama basketball’s matchup in next season’s ACC/SEC men’s basketball challenge will have a football feel to it. The Crimson Tide were paired off against Clemson and will host the Tigers on Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. CT inside Colemon Coliseum.

Alabama and Clemson last met during a neutral-site game in Atlanta on Dec. 12, 2020, as the Crimson Tide suffered a 64-56 loss to the Tigers during head coach Nate Oats’ second season.

Clemson finished 23-11 with a 14-6 record in ACC play last season. The Tigers fell to Morehead State in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Alabama went 31-6 last season, winning both the SEC regular season and conference tournament before falling to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

This year will mark the first year of the ACC/SEC challenge. It will replace the SEC/Big 12 challenge of previous years.

Last week, Alabama announced it will play Purdue in Toronto on Dec. 9 and will face Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20. Other non-conference games on the Crimson Tide’s schedule include home matchups against Indiana State (Nov. 10) and Mercer (No. 17) as well as a trip to the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida where it will face Ohio State on Nov. 24 and either Oregon or Santa Clara on Nov. 25.