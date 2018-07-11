Alabama basketball added another big name to its 2018-19 schedule as it will host NIT champion Penn State on Dec. 21. The game was listed as part of Penn State’s non-conference schedule released Wednesday. The game is part of the home-and-home as Alabama will travel to Penn State during the 2019-20 season. Alabama holds a 3-1 advantage in the series.



Alabama has yet to release its non-conference schedule but will host Arizona on Dec. 9. The Crimson Tide is also expected to host Murray State in December at a venue outside of Tuscaloosa.

Earlier in the day, Alabama released that the final bracket for the Charleston Classic where the Crimson Tide will play in November. Alabama will open play at the Charleston Classic against Northeastern on Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

In addition to the Alabama-Northeastern game, the top half of the bracket will feature Ball State vs. Virginia Tech, which will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. CT at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The winners and losers of those games will square off in the second round, setting up a potential second round match-up between the Hokies and Crimson Tide, which would be a rematch from the NCAA Tournament back last March. Alabama claimed an 86-83 victory in that contest which took place in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The bottom half of the bracket will play in the evening on Thursday and Friday and includes Purdue vs. Appalachian State and Wichita State vs. Davidson.

The strongest field in tournament history will feature five returning NCAA Tournament teams in Alabama, Purdue, Wichita State, Virginia Tech and Davidson.

The bracket-format tournament features 12 games over three days. The teams will compete once per day, regardless of results. The two unbeaten teams will face off in a championship game at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Alabama will also play Baylor in Waco, Texas in January as part of the SEC/Big XII Challenge.