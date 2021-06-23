Alabama basketball to host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Alabama’s upcoming basketball won’t be light on competition. The Crimson Tide added another high-profile opponent to its non-conference slate Wednesday as it was announced Alabama will host defending national champions, Baylor, on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama is already reportedly set to travel to Seattle in December to take on last season’s runner-up, Gonzaga. The Crimson Tide will also host Houston inside of Coleman Coliseum as it begins a home-and-home with the Cougars that was delayed due to COVID-19 last year. Last month, Alabama also announced that it will take part in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend. That tournament includes Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Kansas and Miami.

Last season, Baylor went 28-2 en route to winning the Big 12 regular-season title as well as the NCAA Tournament. Alabama and Baylor last squared off during the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge when the Crimson Tide suffered a 73-68 road defeat to the Bears.