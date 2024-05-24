Alabama basketball added another foe to its 2024-25 schedule. According to a report from Rocco Miller on Friday, Alabama will host Kent State as part of its nonconference schedule next season.

The Crimson Tide and Golden Flashes will meet on Dec. 22 inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama has a 1-1 record against Kent State with the most recent matchup coming in the 2002 NCAA Tournament, where a No. 10 seed Kent State side upset No. 2 seed Alabama in Greenville, South Carolina.

Last season, Kent State finished 17-17 (8-10 Mid-America Conference). The Golden Flashes made a run in the MAC tournament, reaching the championship as a No. 8 seed. Kent State coach Rob Senderoff is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in program history.

Kent State is the second mid-major team on Alabama's schedule for next season. The Crimson Tide also has a game against McNeese and former LSU coach Will Wade.

Here are all of Alabama's confirmed 2024/25 matchups:

vs. Creighton (Dec. 14)

vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

at Purdue

vs. McNeese

vs. Kent State

SEC/ACC challenge

Players Era Festival (Three of Houston, Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State, Creighton)