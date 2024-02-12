Alabama basketball will have a new look for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Monday, the team released a new white alternate uniform that will feature the retro block A as well as new block numbers and letter font.

The new uniform will maintain Alabama’s typical home white jerseys and shorts with crimson lettering. Instead of “Alabama” on top of the numbers, the new look will have “Crimson” on top of the number and “Tide” below it. The new uniforms will also have a red and grey outline on the collar and arms as well as the same on the shorts. Perhaps the most popular feature of the uniform will be the retro block A logo with an elephant coming out of it, which will be displayed on the shorts.

Screenshot from Alabama basketball's uniform reveal.4

Monday, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats told reporters at the Birmingham Tip Off Club that the uniform is meant to honor the 20th anniversary of its 2003-04 Alabama team that advanced to the team's only Elite Eight. That year's Crimson Tide team wore jerseys that featured a similar block lettering and piping to the new uniforms. The 2003-04 uniform also had the block A elephant logo on its shorts. Fans looking to purchase the jerseys can do so through AthletesThread.com. The tops are priced at $114.99. The shorts are set to go on sale Tuesday.

