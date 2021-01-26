Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats preaches hustle. The general belief is that no matter how bad things get, the Crimson Tide’s blue-collar approach will sort out success eventually.

Things got really bad for Alabama at times Tuesday night. However, it wasn’t anything a little elbow grease couldn’t rub out.

Struggling to buy a bucket for much of the second half, Alabama turned up its intensity late to secure a 70-59 victory over Kentucky inside of Coleman Coliseum.

With the game tied at 54 with 3:14 to play, Jaden Shackelford came up with a steal before dishing the ball out to forward Juwan Gary for a transition layup to give Alabama the lead. Alabama recorded a stop on Kentucky’s next possession before Tide Keon Ellis recorded a steal on the Wildcats’ next trip up the floor. Alabama turned that defensive dominance into a 10-0 to put the game away and avoid an ugly upset.

With the win, Alabama (14-3, 9-0 in the SEC) extended its winning streak to 10 games, its longest run since it started the 1996-97 season with 10 consecutive victories. The Tide has also won its first nine conference games, its best start since the 1955-56 “Rocket 8” team finished the year with a perfect 14-0 mark in league play.

Alabama also recorded a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 1989. The Tide beat the Wildcats 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month. Kentucky moves to 5-10, 4-4 in the SEC following Tuesday night’s loss.

Next for Alabama is a game at No. 24 Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game is set to tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be televised by ESPN2.

