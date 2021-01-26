Alabama basketball survives scare to record season sweep of Kentucky
Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats preaches hustle. The general belief is that no matter how bad things get, the Crimson Tide’s blue-collar approach will sort out success eventually.
Things got really bad for Alabama at times Tuesday night. However, it wasn’t anything a little elbow grease couldn’t rub out.
Struggling to buy a bucket for much of the second half, Alabama turned up its intensity late to secure a 70-59 victory over Kentucky inside of Coleman Coliseum.
With the game tied at 54 with 3:14 to play, Jaden Shackelford came up with a steal before dishing the ball out to forward Juwan Gary for a transition layup to give Alabama the lead. Alabama recorded a stop on Kentucky’s next possession before Tide Keon Ellis recorded a steal on the Wildcats’ next trip up the floor. Alabama turned that defensive dominance into a 10-0 to put the game away and avoid an ugly upset.
With the win, Alabama (14-3, 9-0 in the SEC) extended its winning streak to 10 games, its longest run since it started the 1996-97 season with 10 consecutive victories. The Tide has also won its first nine conference games, its best start since the 1955-56 “Rocket 8” team finished the year with a perfect 14-0 mark in league play.
Alabama also recorded a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 1989. The Tide beat the Wildcats 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month. Kentucky moves to 5-10, 4-4 in the SEC following Tuesday night’s loss.
Next for Alabama is a game at No. 24 Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game is set to tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be televised by ESPN2.
This story will be updated.