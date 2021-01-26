Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats preaches hustle. The general belief is that no matter how bad things get, the Crimson Tide’s blue-collar approach will sort out success eventually.

Things got really bad for Alabama at times Tuesday night. However, it wasn’t anything a little elbow grease couldn’t rub out.

Struggling to buy a bucket for much of the second half, Alabama turned up its intensity late to secure a 70-59 victory over Kentucky inside of Coleman Coliseum.

With the game tied at 54 with 3:14 to play, Keon Ellis poked away a ball from Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr. Jaden Shackelford came up with the ball before dishing it out to forward Juwan Gary for a transition layup to give Alabama the lead.

“Credit Keon Ellis, he did well coming off his man and getting a big gap steal,” Shackelford said. “I just saw the ball, grabbed the loose ball and Juwan got on the run. That sparked that run for us. That was big-time by Keon Ellis. That really started that run for us.

Alabama recorded a stop on Kentucky’s next possession before Ellis recorded a steal on the Wildcats’ following trip up the floor. Alabama turned that defensive dominance into a 10-0 to put the game away and avoid an ugly upset.

"We said we were going to win the game on defense," Oats said. "Our offense was struggling and we said we needed to get some stops, some run-outs."

With the win, Alabama (14-3, 9-0 in the SEC) extended its winning streak to 10 games, its longest run since it started the 1996-97 season with 10 consecutive victories. The Tide has also won its first nine conference games, its best start since the 1955-56 “Rocket 8” team finished the year with a perfect 14-0 mark in league play.

Alabama also recorded a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 1989. The Tide beat the Wildcats 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month. Kentucky moves to 5-10, 4-4 in the SEC following Tuesday night’s loss.

Alabama missed its first six shots to start the second half and finished the period just 6 of 19 (31.6) from the floor. Despite its late shooting struggles, the Tide never found itself in too big of a hole as Kentucky’s biggest lead on the night came when it went up 54-52 shortly before Alabama’s late resurgence.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket as Alabama shot 39 percent from the floor while Kentucky shot 35 percent. After making an SEC record 23 3-pointers against LSU last week, Alabama shot just 6 of 20 (30 percent) from beyond the arc Tuesday nihgt.

Despite the frustrating performance on the offensive end, the Tide was able to keep its composure, forcing 17 Wildcats turnovers which it turned into 20 points. While Alabama couldn’t find its rhythm from the floor it was able to connect on 24 of 28 free-throw attempts, helping it put the game away late.

Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points, while Herbert Jones also had a big night with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. John Petty Jr. and Joshua Primo both had 10 points apiece to round out Alabama’s double-digit scorers.

Next for Alabama is a game at No. 24 Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game is set to tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be televised by ESPN2.