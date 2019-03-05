TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s lopsided loss to Auburn earlier this season damaged its pride. Tuesday’s night’s defeat to the Tigers delivered an added blow to the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament resume. Leading by as many as 13-points, Alabama melted in the second half, allowing Auburn to leave Coleman Coliseum with a 66-60 victory.

The loss served as a missed opportunity for Alabama (17-13, 8-9 in the SEC) as it could have secured its third Quadrant 1 win of the season. Instead, the Crimson Tide moved to 2-9 in Quadrant 1 games. Meanwhile, Auburn (21-9, 10-7) secured a season sweep over Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide 84-63 in Auburn last month.

Leading Auburn 43-31 with 14:58 remaining, Alabama allowed the Tigers to go on an 18-2 run over the next six minutes. During that span, the Crimson Tide committed six turnovers, reverting back to the careless ways that plagued the team a month ago.

After turning the ball over a season-high 21 times during its previous game against Auburn, Alabama gave it up 19 times Tuesday night. That included two turnovers in the final minute to allow Auburn to put the game away. The Crimson Tide lost despite outshooting the Tigers 45 percent to 40 percent from the floor as Auburn scored 28 points off of turnovers.

Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Herbert Jones (11) and Tevin Mack (10). John Petty Jr. had 8 points and nine rebounds on the night.

Auburn was led by Chuma Okeke, who had a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jared Harper was also in double figures with 16 points for the Tigers.