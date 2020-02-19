"Disappointing loss, one we really needed," Alabama head coach Nate Oats. "It put a big damper in making a run in the NCAA Tournament, but you've got to give Texas A&M a lot of credit. They played hard, outrebounded us, shot the ball well. They shot the ball about as well as they did tonight than in any of the games I saw."

The Aggies, which entered the game ranked No. 348 of 350 Division I teams shooting 26 percent from 3, made 11 of 24 shots from beyond the arc to help sink the Crimson Tide, 74-68.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s NCAA Tournament bubble might have burst thanks to an unusual sharp-shooting performance by Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Alabama (14-12, 6-7) entered the night as one of the first four teams out in ESPN analyst Joe Lundari’s projected NCAA Tournament bracket. However, the Crimson Tide will have a much tougher road after dropping a game at home in which it was favored to win by a double-digit margin. Texas A&M (13-12, 7-6) secured its second straight victory.

A 12-0 run late in the second half gave Texas A&M a 68-62 lead with 58 seconds to play. Alex Reese kept Alabama’s hopes alive with a 3 to cut the deficit to one possession with 41 seconds remaining. The Crimson Tide had several opportunities to tie the game from there as a turnover on the ensuing inbound was followed up by a missed 3 from Kira Lewis Jr. After two missed free throws by Texas A&M, Jaden Shackelford’s potential game-tying 3 fell short from the corner.

Lewis later hit a running 3 from the top of the arc to cut the Texas A&M’s lead to 70-68 with 10 seconds remaining. Aggies guard Quenton Jackson then hit both of his free throws on the other end before Shackelford was fouled from beyond arc with 3.8 seconds remaining. However, Shackelford missed all three of his shots from the line to seal the Crimson Tide’s fate.

Shackelford’s disappointing finish came on what was an otherwise productive outing. The freshman recorded his third straight 20-point performance, scoring a game-high 24 points including six 3s. Earlier this week, Shackelford was named National Freshman of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association while also taking home SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Texas A&M’s 12-0 run came as Alabama missed four straight 3s late in the second half. During that time, the Aggies made five straight shots, including a dagger 3 from Jackson to put Texas A&M up 68-62.

Jackson scored 20 points coming off of three 3s and 13 made free-throws as the junior made all but one of his shots from the foul line. Wendell Mitchell (18 points) and Savion Flagg (12 points) both had four 3s apiece for the Aggies.

"They obviously had a better night, and some of it is we just didn't play hard enough," Oats said. "You know some of that stuff, you've got to close hard and make them miss. You can't let them get in a rhythm.

"I mean we told the guys going in, Mitchel was taking seven (3s) a game. I don't think the coaching staff would let him take seven a game if they weren't confident he could make them. So his percentage wasn't high, but you obviously knew he could make them...

"We made it a heavy shrink game, not let them get the ball in the paint, but it didn't work out for us. They shot the ball a lot better than what we planned on them shooting it."

Shackelford’s six made 3s came as Alabama went 16 of 44 (36 percent) from beyond the arc. Lewis had 16 points including four 3s, while John Petty Jr. had 11 points.

Alabama once again dug itself into an early hole, missing its first four shots to allow Texas A&M to start the game on an 8-0 run. Back-to-back 3s from Petty and Shackelford eventually woke up Alabama’s offense as the Crimson Tide appeared set to shake off another slow start.

Alabama took control of the game with a 12-0 run late in the first half as James “Beetle” Bolden and Shackelford both hit back-to-back 3s to put Alabama up 30-24. Texas A&M turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, leading to 12 Alabama points as the Crimson Tide headed into the break leading 34-28.

However, Alabama was just as sloppy in the second half, giving up the ball 11 times leading to 17 Texas A&M points.

The Aggies won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Crimson Tide 37-29. Texas A&M was also able to get to the line, converting on 21 of 27 free-throw attempts. Meanwhile, Alabama made just four of its nine shots from the charity stripe.