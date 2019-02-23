TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The crowd inside Coleman Coliseum was kept dry from a rainy night in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. However, Donta Hall made sure to provide plenty of thunder. The 6-foot-9 forward recorded his SEC-best 11th double-double to go with three powerful blocks as Alabama stormed past Vanderbilt 68-61.

Hall tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds but drew his loudest ovation after his first-half block on Saban Lee sent the Vanderbilt guard plummeting to the floor. Less than a minute later, Hall rejected Commodores forward Clevon Brown as Alabama opened the game on an 18-4 run.

“Blocking shots is what I do,” Hall said. “It’s just like second nature. Just bringing the energy. I knew I had to come out with my defense a little more than it’s been in the last couple of games. I felt like me getting a couple of blocks at the beginning of the game was big for us.”

Alabama’s early dominance was also spurred on by a flurry of 3s. Tevin Mack, Riley Norris and Kira Lewis Jr. all made back-to-back 3s during the first half as the Crimson Tide went into the break 6 of 15 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

The victory helped Alabama (16-11, 7-7 in the SEC) snap a three-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-18, 0-14) has lost its last 15 games and has yet to record a win in the calendar year. Saturday marked the Crimson Tide’s first season sweep over the Commodores since the 1986-87 season. Alabama beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this year.

“For our guys, this was a tough spot to be in,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. “We dropped a couple of games, and everybody knew what the deal was in terms of Vanderbilt’s record. I don’t know of any team that had as much pressure on them to win tonight than the Alabama Crimson Tide.”

Alabama led by as many as 22 points in the second half but made just 1 of 9 shots to end the first half, allowing Vanderbilt to trim the lead to 35-20 at the break. An 8-0 run midway through the second half allowed Crimson Tide to extend its lead back to more than 20 points.

Vanderbilt once again chipped away at the deficit, using a 15-0 run to bring the score to 57-49 with 5:44 remaining. However, Alabama was able to hold on for the much-needed victory.

Alabama had 10 steals took advantage of 17 Vanderbilt turnovers, converting them into 24 points on the other end. Meanwhile, the Commodores were unable to score on any of the Crimson Tide’s 10 turnovers.

“That’s rare for us,” Johnson said. “Ten steals, and we converted it. We left a couple of points on the board when we got careless on the break. Normally that’s the reverse. Other teams are scoring 24 points off of our turnovers. I think defensively we were more locked in.”

Ingram joined Hall with a double-double, recording 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lewis led Alabama with a game-high 19 points, including four 3s. Norris tallied 9 points on three 3s.

Vanderbilt was led by Simisola Shittu, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Yanni Wetzell had 10 points and eight rebounds.