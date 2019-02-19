In case you forgot, here’s how it ended. Trailing by two points with 3.4 seconds remaining, Texas A&M inbounded the ball to T.J. Starks. The guard then raced up court, making his way to about five feet from the 3-point line before launching up a last-second heave toward the basket. Much to Alabama’s amazement, Starks’ one-legged, running shot banked off the glass and into the net as the buzzer sounded, leaving the crowd inside Coleman Coliseum stunned as the Aggies poured out onto the court in celebration.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s obvious the play still burns in the minds of Alabama basketball players. The Crimson Tide has suffered a few painful losses this season but none seem to sting as much as the 81-80 defeat to Texas A&M.

Alabama has had more than a month to stew over the heartbreaking defeat. Tuesday, it will get a shot at revenge as the Crimson Tide (15-10, 6-6 in the SEC) travel to College Station, Texas for a rematch against the Aggies (10-14, 3-9).

“Obviously we’re glad we’re playing them again,” Alabama point guard Avery Johnson Jr. said. “Off-the-backboard 3, you know, one leg. There’s a lot of luck. Those kinds of games, you don’t want to bring luck into play because you never know what could happen.”

The loss was especially frustrating to Alabama considering the Crimson Tide led by as many as 12 points early in the second half. The collapse also occurred against a struggling Texas A&M and is marked as an ugly Quadrant 3 loss in the NET rankings which are used to determine the NCAA Tournament field.

Monday, Alabama players expressed respect for Texas A&M. However, there’s still the feeling the Aggies stole a win in their trip to Tuscaloosa.



“A&M is a real great team from experience last year and experience from our first game,” Alabama guard John Petty Jr. said. “We’ve just got to learn to keep them under control. They’re a great fast-break team. They know how to run. They shoot 3-pointers. We’ve got to keep T.J. Starks under control because we can’t let him get going.”

Then came the L-word again.

“He made that lucky shot on us last game,” Petty continued. “We’ve just got to keep him under control and just play better defense than we’ve been playing, execute our game plan.”

If there was any doubt about how Petty felt, he was later asked if he thought Texas A&M came away with a “lucky win” during its previous meeting against Alabama.

“Absolutely,” Petty said without hesitation. “We feel like if you make a fadeaway bank shot off the glass with time running down, I mean I don’t think you’ll make that nine times out of 10. I feel like it’s a lucky shot, but it’s also back on us because we had a lead and we blew it. I don’t fault that. I don’t make it as an excuse. I just feel like we have to play better as a team.”

Alabama coach Avery Johnson doesn't care whether luck factored into the equation or not. He’s more concerned with the status of his team following back-to-back blowout losses to Mississippi State and Florida.

“I sure would have liked to have had a lucky win against Florida,” the older Johnson said. “So, however (the players) want to describe it, we put ourselves in that position. (Texas A&M) made a great shot. I guess they probably feel that way about Collin’s (Sexton) shot in the tournament last year.”

The shot the head coach was referring to happened as Sexton hit a buzzer-beating layup to beat the Aggies 71-70 during last year’s SEC Tournament. That win ultimately propelled the Crimson Tide to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2006.

With six regular-season games remaining, most predictions still have Alabama making the tournament this season. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 50 in the NET and has a combined record of 8-8 in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 games. ESPN has Alabama ranked as a No. 10 seed, while CBS tabbed them as a No. 11 seed.

However, those numbers will soon change if the Crimson Tide can’t find a way to rebound from its recent skid.

“We’re in bounce-back mode,” the older Johnson said. “We didn’t play our best game. Energy, focus, didn’t make enough shots. Everyone’s got to play better and I’ve got to coach better. Everyone’s got to do his job.”

Alabama and Texas A&M are set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.