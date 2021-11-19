Alabama basketball starts fast, finishes strong in blowout over Oakland

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Awoken by a narrow escape earlier in the week, No. 14 Alabama didn’t need to shake itself out of an early slump Friday night. Jahvon Quinerly knocked down a 3 on the opening shot of the game, igniting the Coleman Coliseum crowd as well as a Crimson Tide team looking to prove it can start fast.

Alabama did just that in a 86-59 victory over Oakland, moving to 4-0 on the year, its best start since the 2017-18 season.

After falling behind early in its last two games against South Alabama and South Dakota State, Alabama let its competition slop its way into an early deficit Friday night. Oakland (2-2) shot a dismal 26% from the floor in the first half, chucking up a handful of airballs while allowing the Tide to establish control of the game.

Alabama used a 13-2 run to pull ahead by double digits midway through the first period. Outside of Quinerly’s opening 3, the Tide didn’t necessarily set the net on fire early, missing its next three shots from beyond the arc. However, with the way the visitors were laying up bricks, it didn’t take much to build an early lead.

Oakland missed nine straight shots during Alabama’s separating run. After a layup from Jamal Cain briefly stopped the bleeding, the Golden Grizzlies poor shooting resumed as they missed their next four shots from the floor en route to another 1 of 9 shooting spurt.

Meanwhile, Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford began to pour in points for the Tide on the other end. Shackelford led the way with 20 points to go with five rebounds. The junior also became the 53rd Alabama player to record 1,000 career points. Quinerly scored 19 points. A pair of Alabama freshmen also had productive nights as Charles Bediako had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks while JD Davison had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Alabama was able to dominate the boards against a lengthy Oakland lineup, winning the rebounding battle, 51-35. The Golden Grizzlies’ zone defense has caused problems for its opponents this season. However, the Tide finished the night 43% from the floor. Meanwhile, Oakland never got over its poor start, shooting 30% from the floor, including 17% (4 of 23) from beyond the arc.

Cain was the lone bright spot on a forgettable night for the visitors, scoring a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama will travel to Orlando, Fla. next week to take part in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Tide’s first game in the tournament will be against Iona (4-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT. Alabama beat the Rick Pitino-coached Gaels 68-55 in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.