TUSCALOOSA— Alabama redshirt freshman Javian Davis approached the free-throw line with four seconds remaining and the Crimson Tide clinging to a one-possession lead. He drained his second attempt, after missing his first, to preserve both Alabama’s 90-86 victory over South Carolina and the team’s slim chances at playing its way back onto the NCAA bubble.

“I mean it’s just a lot of bumps in the road. … But coach believing in me from a mental aspect, physical aspect,” Davis said. "So I feel like it’s been a good journey for me, and I’m still on that journey trying to improve.”

The defensive rebound Davis hauled in during the final seconds gave him his first career double-double and sent him to the line for that crucial free throw attempt that helped Alabama improve to 16-13 overall and 8-8 in Southeastern conference play. Davis set a career-high in points (20), rebounds (10) and free throws (11 on 15 attempts) while starting in place of injured starting guard John Petty Jr.

“We had to go bigger,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of adjusting to life without Petty. “So we’ve been practicing with that kind of package. Sectionally, we played the game with at least two centers in because the way Herb (Jones) is playing now, he’s a center. Not able to shoot, dribble.”

Jones’ inability to shoot meant Davis spent time at the four position for Alabama on Saturday. That change in playstyle put him in a position to knock down the second 3-pointer of his career. The shot gave Alabama its second lead in the game, but that wasn’t the play or even the 3-point attempt that stood out most to Davis.

Davis said his play of the game occurred with 14:22 remaining. He missed a 3-point shot, but he grabbed the rebound and set Alex Reese up for a layup to cut South Carolina’s lead to a single point. The first half was dominated by the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7 SEC) until freshman Jaden Shackelford kickstarted an 11-1 run shortly after Oats was called for his sixth technical with 12:50 left in the first half.

The second half was a different story as the lead changed hands seven times as both teams traded body blows until Alabama took the lead for good when Shackelford knocked down a free throw with 9:06 remaining in the game.

The Gamecocks cut the lead back down to two points with 2:07 remaining in the game, but Jones drew a flagrant foul, sending him to the line.

Jones, Alabama’s one-handed hero, went on to sink both of his free throws, grabbed a rebound and added a layup in closing 127 seconds to finish with 10 points and nine rebounds.

“Maybe (South Carolina senior) Maik Kotsar can call him tonight and see how with one hand, he can grab more rebounds than him,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said of Jones. “Maybe he can give Maik Kotsar a couple tips tonight. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”