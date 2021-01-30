Looking to match its longest winning streak in 35 years, Alabama basketball never looked like the team that captured the attention of college basketball over the past month. The No. 9 Crimson Tide saw its 10-game winning streak snapped Saturday as it fell, 66-61 on the road to No. 24 Oklahoma on Saturday.

With the victory, the Sooners (11-4) recorded their third straight win over a top-10 team, becoming the first to accomplish the feat since Michigan in 2014. Alabama (14-4) lost for the first time since falling to Western Kentucky on Dec. 19.

Down by as many as 12 points midway through the second half, Alabama clawed back, going on an 11-0 run while hitting three straight 3s to cut the deficit to 55-54 with 6:52 play. However, that shooting touch slipped away from the Tide late as it missed its final eight shots from the floor to close out the game.

Alabama shot just 39 percent from the floor but lost the game due to a combination of sloppy play and an inability to rebound the ball. The Tide committed 16 turnovers while losing the battle on the boards 42-34.

Alabama returns home for a matchup against LSU on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Tide beat the Tigers 105-75 in Baton Rouge, La. earlier this month.

This story will be updated.