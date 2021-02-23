Alabama basketball will have another McDonald’s All-American on its roster next season. The national all-star game announced its East and West teams Tuesday afternoon with five-star Crimson Tide signee JD Davison selected as one of the 24 players. Davison was named to the East squad.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s McDonald’s All-American game will not be played. Davison joins a prestigious list of Alabama players who have been honored in the showcase, including Collin Sexton (2017), Devonta Pollard (2012), JaMychal Green (2008), Richard Hendrix (2005), Mo Williams (2001) and Gerald Wallace (2000).

Alabama already has a McDonald's All-American on its current roster in Jahvon Quinerly, who played in the game in 2018 before going on to Villanova. Quinerly transferred to Alabama last season.

Davison, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, signed with Alabama in November and comes to the Crimson Tide as the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 overall player in this year’s class. The Letohatchee, Ala. native is joined in the 2021 class by four-star forwards Langston Wilson and Jusaun Holt.

“We all feel like JD is the best point guard in the country for the way we play," Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats said following Davison's signing last year. "He is at his best when he is in the open floor and in transition. He can create off the dribble, make shots — especially clutch shots — and creates for his teammates. We felt like this was a match made in heaven with the way he plays and our style of play. We are really excited about JD because he’s an Alabama kid who’s been an Alabama fan his who life and wants to come here and take this program to the next level. We think he’s going to do just that.”