Billed as a matchup between the SEC’s two hottest offenses, Alabama basketball’s trip to LSU on Tuesday night was supposed to be a shootout. Instead, it was a slaughter.

Led by an SEC record 23 made 3s, the Crimson Tide buried the Tigers early en route to an easy 105-75 win inside of Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama (12-3, 7-0 in the SEC) extended its winning streak to eight straight games, its longest run since starting the 2002-03 season with nine consecutive victories. The Crimson Tide’s 7-0 start in league play is its best since winning eight straight SEC games during the 1987 season.

Alabama’s 23 makes from beyond the arc breaks its previous SEC record of 22 set against Auburn last season. The 105 points ties a school record for most during an away game, matching the mark set during last season’s 105-102 overtime win at Georgia.

Tuesday night marked Alabama’s third straight 20-point win as the Tide beat Arkansas 90-59 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. over the weekend before taking down Kentucky 85-65 on the road last week. The last time Alabama recorded three straight 20-point victories came during the 2010-11 season when it beat Lipscomb (71-51), Pepperdine (83-60) and Toledo (83-41) in consecutive games.

"I was a little worried going into the game that we would be a little big-headed or whatever," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "Our leaders on the team made sure that didn't happen, and we came out locked in on defense, ready to play on offense. Our leadership has been great."

Alabama buried LSU early, making six 3s in the game’s opening four minutes. John Petty contributed to four of those early makes en route to hitting his first seven shots from beyond the arc. The senior’s seventh straight 3 gave the Tide an insurmountable 48-22 lead with 6:35 to go in the half.

"Honestly, shooting the ball that well, I feel like it's just another day in the gym, another day in the lab shooting," Petty said. "And when I get in that zone, I just feel like I'm in the gym shooting by myself."

Alabama made 12 of its first 15 shots from beyond the arc and finished 53 percent (23 of 43) from 3. Three Alabama players finished the game with eight made 3s as Joshua Primo went 8 of 10 from beyond the arc while Petty and Jahvon Quinerly shot 8 of 11 from deep respectively.

"I think that's actually the first time where multiple guys on the time I've been on made that many 3s along with me," said Petty, who became Alabama's all-time 3-point leader last week. "It's just like Coach said, I feel like it was our mentality going in. We knew what was at stake. We knew what we had to do. Our seniors, and even our younger guys, made sure everybody was ready to go when we came here."

Petty led the way with 24 points while Primo and Quinerly had 22 points apiece. Herbert Jones was also in double figures with 13 points.

Meanwhile, LSU didn’t come out with the same hot hand from deep. The Tigers shot just 19 percent (5 of 26) from beyond the arc, including just 2 of 12 in the first half as Alabama headed into the break up 60-32.

LSU was led by freshman phenom Cameron Thomas, who scored 21 points despite going 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Birmingham, Ala. native Trendon Watford had 11 points and eight rebounds but failed to make the same impact he provided in his two previous meetings against his home-state team.

Alabama will return home to Coleman Coliseum this weekend as it hosts Mississippi State on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.