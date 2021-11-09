Alabama basketball set to unveil 5-star PG 'built to play' in Oats' system

The 1,100 population town of Letohatchee, Ala., sits roughly two hours southeast of Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa. However, Nate Oats could have spotted this season’s biggest offseason addition from anywhere.

Tuesday night will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Alabama basketball as JD Davison makes his official debut for the Crimson Tide. Not since the arrival of Collin Sexton four years ago has a freshman generated this much buzz for the Tide.

Like Sexton, Davison joins Alabama as a five-star point guard poised for a future in the NBA. Unlike the former lottery pick, the Letohatchee native developed right under the Tide’s nose.

Davison, the No. 2 point guard and No. 13 overall player in this year’s class, has been named the state of Alabama’s Mr. Basketball the past two years. During his senior season at Calhoun High School, the McDonald’s All-American averaged 32.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, showing off his elite athleticism and ability to drive to the lane for rim-rattling dunks.

Oats believes those skills are tailor-made for his wide-open offense. The fact that they belong to a player from down the road of Alabama’s program, he says, “is just icing on the cake.”

“When I recruited him, I made the point to him, ‘Listen, JD. If we were out in the middle of nowhere on the opposite side of the country, if we were Montana, Washington, wherever, I think this would be the best program for you because of the way we play,” Oats said. “... And I still feel like that.

“The way we play, we were the fastest high-major team in the country. The floor is spaced. We take a lot of threes, it opens the floor up for him to use his athleticism. He was built to play this way.”

That pitch worked out pretty well as Davison committed to Alabama last fall over offers from Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, and Michigan. Monday, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound point guard explained his decision to join the Tide had little to do with location.

"People think it was just because I'm staying at home," Davison said. "It is one of those, but the real reason was the play style. I just believe this fits my whole playstyle, and it was the best fit for me."