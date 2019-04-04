TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men’s basketball team will be one of eight teams that will compete in the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the tournament announced Wednesday morning. The event will take place on Nov. 23-25 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

In addition to the Crimson Tide, other participants in the 37th annual edition of the event include Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

“Each year, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational prides itself on bringing the best college basketball talent to the island of Maui,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom. “2020 is no different, with the Lahaina Civic Center hosting some of the game’s most historic programs of all time.”

This will mark Alabama’s second appearance in the event. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when UA finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s.

In fact, all eight teams in the 2020 field will be making a return appearance, including four squads from the 2008 field. In addition to Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina and Texas were among the eight teams that season.

The 2020 bracket with matchups, times and television information will be released at a later date.

Fans can immediately begin planning to catch all the action at the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Click here to register to receive email alerts from the Tournament. All-Tournament travel packages and school booster travel packages for the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be announced at a later time.

Information in this report was acquired from a recent University of Alabama release.