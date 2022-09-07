Alabama basketball's SEC schedule announced for 2022-23 season
The SEC announced on Wednesday its full schedule of conference basketball games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Alabama will be one of 10 teams in action when the league opens play on Dec. 28. The Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State at a time to be announced later.
The conference schedule wraps up in College Station before making a return to Nashville for the SEC Tournament which will be held at Bridgestone Arena after the tournament was held in Tampa last season.
Alabama will also travel to Oklahoma as a part of the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. Here is a look at the schedule.
Dec. 28 at Mississippi State
Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 7 vs. Kentucky
Jan. 11 at Arkansas
Jan. 14 vs. LSU
Jan. 17 at Vanderbilt
Jan. 21 at Missouri
Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 28 at Oklahoma (SEC/BIG 12 Challenge)
Jan. 31 vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 4 at LSU
Feb. 8 vs. Florida
Feb. 11 at Auburn
Feb. 15 at Tennessee
Feb. 18 vs. Georgia
Feb. 22 at South Carolina
Feb. 25 vs. Arkansas
March 1 vs. Auburn
March 4 at Texas A&M
(Game times and television information have not been announced)