The SEC announced on Wednesday its full schedule of conference basketball games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Alabama will be one of 10 teams in action when the league opens play on Dec. 28. The Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State at a time to be announced later.

The conference schedule wraps up in College Station before making a return to Nashville for the SEC Tournament which will be held at Bridgestone Arena after the tournament was held in Tampa last season.

Alabama will also travel to Oklahoma as a part of the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. Here is a look at the schedule.

Dec. 28 at Mississippi State

Jan. 3 vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 7 vs. Kentucky

Jan. 11 at Arkansas

Jan. 14 vs. LSU

Jan. 17 at Vanderbilt

Jan. 21 at Missouri

Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 28 at Oklahoma (SEC/BIG 12 Challenge)

Jan. 31 vs. Vanderbilt

Feb. 4 at LSU

Feb. 8 vs. Florida

Feb. 11 at Auburn

Feb. 15 at Tennessee

Feb. 18 vs. Georgia

Feb. 22 at South Carolina

Feb. 25 vs. Arkansas

March 1 vs. Auburn

March 4 at Texas A&M

(Game times and television information have not been announced)