Alabama basketball will be without its starting point guard next season. Kira Lewis Jr. announced Tuesday morning that he will be keeping his name in the NBA draft pool as he pursues a professional career. The Meridianville, Ala., native announced the decision over social media.

“With that being said, after numerous discussions with my family, I have decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility and remain in the draft by hiring an agent. Roll Tide, and God bless you all.”

“To my parents, thank you for always believing in me and being in my corner no matter the circumstances. I’d like to thank the University of Alabama staff, present and former, for allowing a kid from Meridianville, Ala., to live out his dream of playing college basketball. Lastly to all of my supporters, you have all made this a memorable experience, and I thank you with all my heart.

“For as long as I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine,” Lewis said in a highlight video announcing his decision. “As I reflect on my early basketball years, I am truly thankful for the love and support shown by my coaches, teachers, teammates, trainers and fans.

Lewis, 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, earned All-SEC honors this past season after leading the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.8 spg), minutes (37.6 mpg) and field goals made (206). According to several mock drafts, he is projected to be selected in the middle to later part of the first round in this year’s draft.

"He's the fastest kid from one end of the floor to the other, probably of any kid that I've ever coached" Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a video posted after Lewis' announcement. "The NBA's gone to a game of pace and getting up and down, so I think he fits the way the NBA's going. ... He doesn't really have any red flags. He's a good kid, no issues off the floor. He's a kid that's going to be in the gym and wants to get better. A lot of times NBA teams are worried about 'How much do they love basketball? Are they going to continue?' He's a guy who wants to be in the gym all the time and get better.

"He needs to add weight, but that's typical of a 19-year-old kid. So I think he will add weight once they get him up there and he starts maturing and stuff. I mean he's added weight since he's been with us. I think he's going to help a team. I think they draft a lot on potential. The fact that he just turned 19, I think his potential's high. We're hoping he gets drafted as high as possible. We're hoping he goes in the lottery if possible."

Lewis was one of three Alabama starters to declare for the draft last month. Guard John Petty Jr. and forward Herbert Jones have yet to announce their intentions. Both players have yet to hire agents and will have until June 15 to withdraw their names from the draft and be eligible to return to the Crimson Tide next season.

Last week, Alabama signed four members to its 2020 class. The Crimson Tide also saw freshmen Jaylen Forbes and Raymond Hawkins announce their decisions to transfer from the program this offseason. Even after Lewis' decision to go pro, Alabama is still at 14 scholarships — one over the NCAA limit.

Over the weekend, Oats hinted that Jones is planning to return to Alabama for his senior season. It is less clear what Petty's decision will be. If both players elect to return, the Crimson Tide will need another departure in order to fit under the NCAA's scholarship limit.