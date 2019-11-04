News More News
Alabama basketball's Kira Lewis Jr. named to preseason All-SEC first team

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. earned preseason All-SEC first-team honors from conference coaches. The SEC announced its preseason first and second teams Monday with all 14 schools represented by at least one player. Lewis was Alabama’s lone representative while Kentucky led the way with three players chosen across both teams.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) controls the ball against Georgia Bulldogs guard Teshaun Hightower (1) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Imagn
Lewis took home SEC All-Freshman honors last season, leading Alabama with 13.5 points, 2.9 assists and 31.6 minutes per game. He also topped the Tide in free-throw percentage (78.3), double-figure scoring games (24) and 20-point games (5).

“Kira’s pretty good,” Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said last week. “Now, if you add some toughness on the defensive end to all pass, dribble and shoot, that’s ideal to have. We had some pretty tough point guards at Buffalo on the defensive end. Kira’s as skilled as any kid I’ve coached offensively. I’m just trying to get him to be better defensively. He’s coming. He’s working at it. He’s young. He just turned 18, so he’s still a young kid.”

Alabama opens its regular season against Penn at 7 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

First-team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson – South Carolina

Second-team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Austin Wiley – Auburn

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt

