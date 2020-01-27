Lewis is the second player to take home the award this season, joining John Petty Jr. who accomplished the feat in December. This is the second time that Lewis has earned in-season recognition from the conference as he was named the SEC Freshman of the Week last season for the week of Dec. 10, 2018.

Over the past week, Lewis helped guide the Crimson Tide to victories over Vanderbilt and Kansas State, averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over the two games.

Fresh off a 26-point performance against Kansas State over the weekend, Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. netted SEC honors Monday as he was named Co-Player of the Week by the league office.

The Meridianville, Ala., native opened the week by helping lead the Tide to its first true road SEC win on the year when he collected 16 points, seven rebounds and team-highs of five assists and two steals in the 77-62 victory. It was Alabama's largest victory at Memorial Gymnasium since 1985 and the first time the Crimson Tide has won three straight games over the Commodores in more than 30 years.

The sophomore point guard followed that performance by scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a career-high three blocks — all of which led the team — in the 77-74 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. With the win, Alabama claimed its eighth consecutive home win which is the longest such streak since 2014.

Through 19 games, Lewis leads the Crimson Tide averaging 16.8 points 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals. He is also averaging a team-leading 37.3 minutes per game and ranks second in free-throw percentage (82.4 percent) and third in rebounds (5.7 per game).

With the help of Lewis, Alabama is currently in the midst of a season-long four-game winning streak and has now won 10 of its last 13 contests. The Crimson Tide (12-7, 4-2 in the SEC) will travel to No. 22 LSU (15-4, 6-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.