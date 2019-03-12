BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the league's men's basketball postseason honors on Tuesday, as Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Donta Hall earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team for a second consecutive season.

Lewis becomes the third straight Crimson Tide player to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, joining Collin Sexton (2018) and Braxton Key (2017). Meanwhile, Hall becomes the first Alabama player in the history of the award (began in 1991) to be named as one of the SEC's top defenders in two separate seasons.

Lewis, who at the age of 17 years and 11 months is the second-youngest Division I men's basketball player in the country, leads the Tide on the offensive side of the ball. He tops UA with 13.9 points per game, which ranks 15th in the SEC. The Meridianville, Ala., native also leads Alabama in assists (2.9 apg), minutes (31.8 mpg) and 20-point scoring games (5), while ranking second on the team in steals (24) and threes made (51) and attempted (139).

Hall has been a force down low for the Crimson Tide throughout the season. In 31 contests, the Luverne, Ala., native leads Alabama in both rebounding and blocked shots. His 8.5 rebounds per game ranks third in the SEC, while his 1.7 blocks a contest are good for ninth-best in the league. He also averages 6.0 defensive rebounds per game, which is second-best in the conference. Additionally, his 13 double-doubles on the year lead the SEC and ranks 26th in the nation. During SEC play, Hall finished atop the league statistics with 8.9 rebounds per contest, while also collecting 10.3 points a game.

Both players enter the SEC Tournament tied for the team lead in double-figure scoring games (21) and are the only two to have started all 31 contests on the season for the Tide.

The duo will lead 10th-seeded Alabama when it takes on No. 7 seed Ole Miss in Thursday night's SEC Tournament contest. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.

