TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be without its blue-collar leader for the foreseeable future. Junior forward Herbert Jones suffered a fractured wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, head coach Nate Oats announced before Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Jones had had successful surgery Saturday morning at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to make a full recovery.

"We are all disappointed for Herb," Oats said in a statement. "He is one of our leaders and has been through a lot this season with his elbow injury at the beginning of the year and having to recover from that. He had been playing as well as he has all season (recently), and this is certainly a tough blow to our team. Herb is as tough as they come — both mentally and physically — and we know he will come back stronger and better from this."

Jones averaged 9.9 points 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor over 19 games. He also leads the team in dunks (13), drawn charges (18) and floor dives (23) and tops the chart in blue-collar points awarded for hustle plays. Jones has 418 blue-collar points. The Crimson Tide’s next highest player in the category is John Petty Jr. with 333.

Alabama lost two forwards to season-ending injuries in the preseason as James Rojas and Juwan Gary both suffered torn ACLs.