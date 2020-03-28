Alabama basketball saw a third starter test the NBA Draft waters on Saturday as Herbert Jones announced he would declare for the draft without an agent. Earlier this week, Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. both did the same thing.

Jones, who recently finished his junior season with the Crimson Tide was named to the SEC’s all-defensive team earlier this month. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward was Alabama’s leader with 593 Blue Collar Points — the metric the team uses to measure effort and hustle plays — and also topped the Crimson Tide in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). Jones missed what amounted to nearly five full games to injuries last year, including a fractured wrist that forced him to wear a cast on dominant left arm. Jones started Alabama’s final seven games with the cast.

“Coming into the year, there were really three guys,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during a teleconference last week. “I think now Herb’s injury has kind of slowed his development down. We’ve been recruiting guys to Kira, Herb and Petty all year. I think Herb, with all the injuries he’s had, I think he needs to come back and have an unbelievable year for us, and then I think he can play his way into something really good. I just think we’re recruiting as if they’re not going to be here. If they happen to come back here then we’ll address that situation when that happens.”

Because he is not hiring an agent, Jones will have until May 29 to decide whether he wants to withdraw his name and be eligible to play his senior season at Alabama. The NBA Combine is scheduled to be held from May 21-24 in Chicago.