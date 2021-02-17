After seeing its game against Texas A&M pushed back earlier this week, No. 8 Alabama basketball will have to wait even longer before traveling to Texas to face the Aggies. The matchup was one of three games postponed by the SEC Wednesday morning due to weather that is moving throughout the region this week. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

Alabama's game against Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Wednesday night before the SEC pushed it back to a 2 p.m. CT tipoff Thursday. Alabama's tried to travel to College Station, Texas on Tuesday before the weather worsened in the area Wednesday. However, the team had issues preparing a flight crew for the trip down.

Alabama (17-5, 12-1 SEC) will host Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8) on Saturday at noon inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Tide currently holds a three-game lead over Arkansas (17-5, 9-4) in the SEC standings as it looks to earn its first regular-season conference title since 2002.