Alabama basketball's full 2023-24 schedule released
Alabama basketball now knows its full schedule for the upcoming season. After announcing conferencing opponents earlier this year, the SEC released the dates for its league schedule Thursday.
Notable dates for the Crimson Tide include a home game against Auburn on Jan. 24 before a cross-state trip to face the Tigers on Feb. 7. Alabama will travel to Tennessee on Feb. 20 before hosting the Volunteers on March 2. Meanwhile, a Feb. 24 trip to Lexington, Ky., will see the Crimson Tide return to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky.
Alabama will open its season on Nov. 6 against Morehead State inside Coleman Coliseum. Last season, the Crimson Tide won both the SEC regular-season title as well as the conference tournament en route to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 5 seed San Diego, finishing its season with a 31-6 record.
Here’s a look at Alabama’s full schedule, including non-conference and conference opponents.
Alabama 2023-24 schedule
Nov. 6 — Morehead State
Nov. 10 — Indiana State
Nov. 14 — South Alabama
Nov. 17 — Mercer
Nov. 24 — Ohio State (Emerald Coast Classic)
Nov. 25 — Oregon/Santa Clara (Emerald Coast Classic)
Nov. 28 — Clemson
Dec. 4 — Arkansas State
Dec. 9 — Purdue (Toronto)
Dec. 16 — At Creighton
Dec. 20 — Arizona (Phoenix)
Dec. 23 — Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 30 — Liberty (Birmingham)
Jan. 6 — At Vanderbilt
Jan. 9 — South Carolina
Jan. 13 — At Mississippi State
Jan. 16 — Missouri
Jan. 20 — At Tennessee
Jan. 24 — Auburn
Jan. 27 — LSU
Jan. 31 — At Georgia
Feb. 3 — Mississippi State
Feb. 7 — At Auburn
Feb. 10 — At LSU
Feb. 17 — Texas A&M
Feb. 21 — Florida
Feb. 24 — At Kentucky
Feb. 28 — At Ole Miss
March 2 — Tennessee
March 5 — At Florida
March 9 — Arkansas