Alabama basketball's full 2023-24 schedule released

Alabama head coach Nate Oats leaves the court with the net after winning the championship SEC Men s Basketball Tournament game over Texas A&M at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball now knows its full schedule for the upcoming season. After announcing conferencing opponents earlier this year, the SEC released the dates for its league schedule Thursday.

Notable dates for the Crimson Tide include a home game against Auburn on Jan. 24 before a cross-state trip to face the Tigers on Feb. 7. Alabama will travel to Tennessee on Feb. 20 before hosting the Volunteers on March 2. Meanwhile, a Feb. 24 trip to Lexington, Ky., will see the Crimson Tide return to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky.

Alabama will open its season on Nov. 6 against Morehead State inside Coleman Coliseum. Last season, the Crimson Tide won both the SEC regular-season title as well as the conference tournament en route to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 5 seed San Diego, finishing its season with a 31-6 record.

Here’s a look at Alabama’s full schedule, including non-conference and conference opponents.

Alabama 2023-24 schedule

Nov. 6 — Morehead State

Nov. 10 — Indiana State

Nov. 14 — South Alabama

Nov. 17 — Mercer

Nov. 24 — Ohio State (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 — Oregon/Santa Clara (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 28 — Clemson

Dec. 4 — Arkansas State

Dec. 9 — Purdue (Toronto)

Dec. 16 — At Creighton

Dec. 20 — Arizona (Phoenix)

Dec. 23 — Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 30 — Liberty (Birmingham)

Jan. 6 — At Vanderbilt

Jan. 9 — South Carolina

Jan. 13 — At Mississippi State

Jan. 16 — Missouri

Jan. 20 — At Tennessee

Jan. 24 — Auburn

Jan. 27 — LSU

Jan. 31 — At Georgia

Feb. 3 — Mississippi State

Feb. 7 — At Auburn

Feb. 10 — At LSU

Feb. 17 — Texas A&M

Feb. 21 — Florida

Feb. 24 — At Kentucky

Feb. 28 — At Ole Miss

March 2 — Tennessee

March 5 — At Florida

March 9 — Arkansas

