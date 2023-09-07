Alabama basketball now knows its full schedule for the upcoming season. After announcing conferencing opponents earlier this year, the SEC released the dates for its league schedule Thursday.

Notable dates for the Crimson Tide include a home game against Auburn on Jan. 24 before a cross-state trip to face the Tigers on Feb. 7. Alabama will travel to Tennessee on Feb. 20 before hosting the Volunteers on March 2. Meanwhile, a Feb. 24 trip to Lexington, Ky., will see the Crimson Tide return to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky.

Alabama will open its season on Nov. 6 against Morehead State inside Coleman Coliseum. Last season, the Crimson Tide won both the SEC regular-season title as well as the conference tournament en route to earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 5 seed San Diego, finishing its season with a 31-6 record.

Here’s a look at Alabama’s full schedule, including non-conference and conference opponents.