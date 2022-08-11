Alabama basketball routes Lithuanian national ‘B’ team

Alabama jumped out to a 25-5 lead and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the floor on its way to a convincing 120-61 victory over the Lithuania Men's "B" National Team Thursday night in Paris. With the win, the Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 on its Foreign Tour with one game remaining (Friday night vs. Chinese National Team).

Freshman Brandon Miller led the charge on the offensive end of the floor, finishing with a double-double 28 points, 19 coming in the second half, and 10 rebounds. Graduate transfer Dom Welch also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards in the victory. Sophomore Nimari Burnett finished with 19 points, 15 of which came in the opening stanza, while Noah Clowney and Darius Miles each finished with 13 points.

The Crimson Tide outrebounded Lithuania 64-28 on the night, including a 16-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

Alabama will next be in action Friday night in Paris against the Chinese National Team at 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT).

Game Highlights

Alabama scored the game's first 10 points and went on to outscore Lithuania 40-14 in the opening stanzaThe Tide connected on 51.9 percent (41-of-79) from the field and 43.8 percent (14-of-32) and 86.7 percent from the charity stripe (24-of-28)

Miller finished the night connecting on 11-of-20 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc

Sears also played well all-around, adding seven rebounds and four assists to his stat line

UA finished with 23 assists on the night, led by Jaden Bradley'sfive dimes

Burnett scored 15 of his 19 points on the night in the opening half

Head coach Nate Oats started a completely different lineup than the first game of the Tour, going with five new players at each position

Alabama outscored Lithuania started and ended the game strong, combining to outscore Lithuania by 42 points in the first (40-14) and fourth (29-13) quarters (69-27)Miller earned the Hard Hat Award, making it two freshmen that have won the honor across the Tide's two contests (Rylan Griffen)

