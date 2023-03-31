With the college basketball season drawing to a close, let the offseason roster moves begin. Thousands of college basketball players have entered their names into the transfer portal, declared for the NBA Draft or have opted to return to their respective programs for one more season. Alabama is no stranger to any of these moves. Here's an ongoing tracker of the roster changes that have happened this off-season.

NBA Draft declarations

Charles Bediako

Alabama center Charles Bediako will go through the 2023 NBA Draft process, according to Jon Chepkevich. Bediako was Alabama's rim protector and was named to the SEC All-Defensive team and was named to the SEC All-Tournament team. His impressive sophomore season saw the Brampton, Ontario native average 6.4 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds in 35 starts. According to some outlets, Bediako is projected to be a second-round pick.

Brandon Miller

As expected, Brandon Miller is headed for the NBA. Miller led Alabama in scoring with 18.8 points and added 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. His stellar season was met with a bevy of accolades as he was named the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Freshman of the Year, the USBWA Freshman of the Year award recipient and was an Associated Press First Team All-Amercian selection. According to multiple mock drafts, Miller is slated to be a top-five pick and the first collegiate player taken in the draft.

Entered transfer portal

Nimari Burnett

Nimari Burnett became the first Alabama player it lost in the transfer portal this off-season, committing to Michigan. Burnett's tenure with the Crimson Tide was hindered by injuries. The guard started the first nine games of the season before a wrist injury sidelined him for over a month. When he returned he saw his role diminish, coming off the bench for the rest of the season. He averaged 5.5 points, 0.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes of playing time in 2022. Burnett, a former four-star guard, has already used his one-time free transfer when he came to Alabama. That means he'll need to graduate or obtain a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible next season.

Transferring to Alabama

Jaykwon Walton