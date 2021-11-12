Alabama basketball rolls past South Dakota State, 104-88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford couldn’t be stopped while Keon Ellis still couldn’t do any wrong. After surviving a first-half lull Friday night, No. 14 Alabama basketball resumed its blazing-hot start to the season, rolling to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama (2-0) allowed South Dakota State (1-1) to hang around during the first half but quickly provided separation with a 10-0 run coming out of the break. After the visitors chipped away at the lead, the Tide snuffed out any chance of a comeback, using an 11-0 run to extend its advantage to 79-63 with 7:44 remaining. Alabama didn’t look back from there, continuing a promising start to this year’s campaign.

After recording just 9 points during Alabama’s season-opening win over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Jahvon Quinerly turned in a team-high 26 points and eight assists Friday night. The Tide’s other starting guards weren’t too shabby either as Jaden Shackelford recorded 23 points and five rebounds while Ellis netted his first double-double in an Alabama uniform with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Darius Miles continued his surprisingly-hot start to the season, scoring 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. The sophomore made all four of his shots, including three attempts from deep, during Tuesday’s season-opener. Miles started Friday night by knocking down his first four shots, including his first three from beyond the arc.

Alabama also saw an improvement from freshman center Charles Bediako, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds while also tallying a block and a steal. Alabama out-rebounded South Dakota State 47-38, holding a 26-6 advantage in second-chance points. Alabama also outscored South Dakota State 56-42 in the paint.

Alabama will host South Alabama next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.