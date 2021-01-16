TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The injury bug bit Alabama basketball this week. Although, the sting wasn’t enough to stop the Crimson Tide from extending its winning streak to seven games. Playing without starting forward Jordan Bruner, Alabama got past a pesky Arkansas, winning 90-59 inside of Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

Alabama (11-3, 6-0 in the SEC) has not lost in the calendar year and opened conference play with six straight wins for the first time since the 1986-87 season. Arkansas (10-4, 2-4) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Saturday’s blowout victory follows an 85-65 victory at Kentucky earlier in the week. It marked the first time the Tide had recorded back-to-back 20-point victories since the 2017-18 season when it downed Lipscomb (86-64) and Alabama A&M (104-67) in consecutive games.

Alabama played without starting forward Jordan Bruner, who will be out the next 4-6 weeks after sustaining a meniscus injury to his right knee Tuesday night at Kentucky. Meanwhile, Herbert Jones earned the start despite dislocating a finger in his left hand on Tuesday. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench after missing the last three games with an undisclosed medical condition.

During last year’s loss to Arkansas, Alabama jumped out to an early 12-0 lead before letting the Razorbacks rally to leave Coleman Coliseum with an 82-78 victory. Saturday, the Tide buried the Hogs in a hole they were unable to escape.

After a sloppy start by both teams, Alabama used a 19-2 run to give itself a comfortable cushion. Arkansas committed nine turnovers in the game’s first 11 minutes and opened the game 1 of 11 from the floor. Alabama was able to turn those struggles into fastbreak points, including a transition 3 from John Petty to cap off the early run and put the Tide up 22-5 midway through the first half.

Alabama continued to pour it on early, taking a 42-19 lead into the break. The Tide shot 44 percent in the first half while holding Arkansas to 23 percent from the floor.

Arkansas started the second half on an 8-3 run. However, any thoughts of a comebacker were quickly snuffed out as Alabama continued its offensive barrage after the break. The Tide finished the game shooting 48 percent from the floor, including 42 percent (15 of 36) from beyond the arc.

Five of those 3s were knocked down by John Petty Jr., who became the school’s all-time leading 3-point scorer with 265 career makes from beyond the arc. Petty was given a standing ovation by the limited-capacity crowd in Coleman Coliseum. He finished with 17 points and four rebounds. Jaden Shackelford also had a productive afternoon with 16 points, including four 3s. Jones rounded out the Tide's double-digit scorers with 13 points and four rebounds

Next up for Alabama will be a trip to Baton Rouge, La. to take on LSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

