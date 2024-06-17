The jersey numbers for Alabama basketball’s dream team have been announced. Alabama posted a graphic of its new numbers Monday, providing jersey updates for all eight of the Crimson Tide’s new scholarship arrivals as well as changes for a couple of the returning stars.

Changes from last year’s roster include Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who is switching to No. 3 from No. 12, and Grant Nelson, who will don No. 4 after wearing No. 2. Wrightsell and Nelson wore both wore their current numbers at their previous schools before joining Alabama last year.

Alabama landed the No. 3 recruiting class in the Rivals team rankings. The Tide’s four incoming freshmen consist of Labaron Philon (No. 0), Aiden Sherrell (No. 22), Naas Cunningham (No. 24) and Derrion Reid (No. 35).

The Tide also welcomed in four college transfers this offseason. Cliff Omoruyi will keep the No. 11 he wore at Rutgers. Meanwhile, Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway will wear No. 2, South Florida transfer guard Chris Youngblood will wear No. 8, and Pepperdine transfer guard Houston Mallette will wear No. 95.

Alabama’s other three returning players — Mark Sears (No.1) , Jarin Stevenson (No. 15) and Mouhamed Dioubate (No. 10) — will all keep their numbers from last year.