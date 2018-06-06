The Alabama men’s basketball team will play home-and-home conference games against Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, as the Southeastern Conference announced each school’s league opponents for the 2019 season on Wednesday.



In addition to the home-and-home contests, the Crimson Tide will play home games against Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss and road games against Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee. Dates and times for the 2019 conference schedule and are still to be determined.

Other games on Alabama’s schedule include a Nov. 29 matchup against UCF at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla. The Crimson Tide will also host Arizona on date yet to be determined.

Alabama welcomes back three of its top four scorers and returns three starters and nine letterwinners from last season’s 20-16 squad that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In addition, Alabama welcomes transfer Tevin Mack, who came from Texas prior to the 2017-18 season and will be eligible to suit up for the Tide this year after sitting out last year due to NCAA transfer rules.