Wednesday, Alabama recorded a school-record for most points in a road game during its a 105-87 win over Samford in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. While the Crimson Tide (6-5) didn’t quite light up the scoreboard as much Saturday, it continued its hot shooting well enough to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season. Alabama recorded its fourth straight win in the Rocket City Classic and snapped a four-game winning streak by Belmont (8-4) in the process.

After recording a lopsided win earlier in the week, Alabama once again blew past its opponent on Saturday. Playing its second in-state game away from Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide raced to a 92-72 victory over Belmont inside of Huntsville’s Von Braun Center in the annual Rocket City Classic.

The Crimson Tide and Bruins entered the matchup as two of the hottest shooting teams in the nation. Alabama started the day leading the SEC and ranking No. 7 averaging 10.7 made 3s per game. Belmont was slightly better ranking No. 6 averaging 10.8 made 3s per game.

That close comparison didn’t continue into Saturday as the Crimson Tide used its hot hand to pull away from a slumping Bruins team. Alabama shot 44 percent (14 of 32) from beyond the arc while holding Belmont to 23 percent (7 of 30).

Trailing by six with five minutes remaining in the first half, Alabama went on a 20-4 run to take a 46-38 lead into the half. During that span, the Crimson Tide hit eight straight baskets including two 3s from freshman Jaden Shackelford and one apiece from junior John Petty Jr. and sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama then broke the game open coming out of the break, starting the second half on a 10-4 run to take a commanding 56-40 lead on a 3 from Alex Reese with 18:26 remaining.

Six Alabama players recorded double digits, including Shackelford, who scored a team-high 16 points while shooting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Herbert Jones and Lewis had 15 points apiece, while Petty. recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Petty scored a career-high 39 points earlier this week against Samford when he tied his school single-game record of 10 made 3s. Saturday, he was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Reese had 13 points, while Javian Davis chipped in 12 points off the bench.