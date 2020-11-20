BamaInsider - Alabama basketball receives three-year probation, fine from NCAA

Alabama basketball now knows the repercussions of the violations committed by former associate athletics director Kobie Baker, who received money to steer a player toward a financial advisor.

Friday, the NCAA issued Alabama a three-year probation as well as a $5,000 fine plus 1 percent of the men’s basketball program budget. In addition, Baker, who has since resigned from Alabama received a 10-year show-cause penalty.

Alabama did not receive any scholarship or postseason sanctions from the ruling.

Alabama was involved in an FBI investigation on the corruption in college basketball in 2017 due to Baker's dealings with former Alabama player Collin Sexton. Neither Baker nor Sexton's name appeared in the NCAA report.

Alabama did not agree with the panel’s proposed penalties and requested an expedited penalty hearing. The panel reviewed the penalty and determined this case required more than the minimum penalties, given the substantive nature of the violations and the associate athletics director’s leadership role within the athletics administration and oversight over the men’s basketball program.

“The panel recognizes that the violations in this case were unique in that they resulted from an administrator’s conduct rather than an individual within the sport program," the panel stated in the release. "Although that relationship is different, it does not absolve Alabama from responsibility, nor does it suggest that only minimum penalties are appropriate.”