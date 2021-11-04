Alabama basketball receives commitment from JUCO forward Nick Pringle

Alabama basketball continued to build on its recent recruiting success Thursday as it added a commitment from JUCO forward Nick Pringle. The 6-foot-9 220-pound forward chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Wichita State.

“Alabama was just the perfect fit for me," Pringle told Rivals of his decision. "From the coaching staff to the style of play, they caught my eye. The competitive, fast-paced NBA play style was another important piece in my decision."

Pringle played a limited role for Wofford during his freshman year last season, averaging 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over 6.1 minutes per game. He shot 59.1% (13 of 22) from the floor and 36.4% (4 of 11) from the free-throw line.

The Seabrook, S.C., native transferred to Dodge City (Kan.) Community College this season. He recorded 8 points and 10 rebounds over 21 minutes during Dodge City’s season-opening win over Kansas Wesleyan JV on Monday. Pringle will have three years left of eligibility when he joins Alabama next year.

"Pringle is a late-blooming forward prospect," Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw said. "He started high school off as a sub-6-foot guard and grew to 6-foot-8 by graduation. Pringle retained the ability to handle, shoot, and pass and wrapped it in a lengthy and bouncy frame."

Pringle is the third player to commit to Alabama this week, following five-star Brandon Miller and four-star center Noah Clowney who announced their decisions Monday. The Tide’s 2022 class is currently up to four members as that trio joins four-star point guard Jaden Bradley, who committed on Sept. 30.

Alabama is still looking to add to next year’s class before the opening of the early signing period Wednesday. The Tide is firmly in the mix for four-star guard Rylen Griffen, who will announce his college decision on Tuesday.

Alabama signed a three-man recruiting class this year, adding five-star point guard JD Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusaun Holt. The Tide also added Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett as well as Furman graduate transfer Noah Gurley.