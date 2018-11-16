Alabama basketball rebounds with big win over Ball State
Alabama basketball’s ice-cold shooting Thursday provided the wakeup call the Crimson Tide needed as it regrouped to blow out Ball State 79-61 Friday.
Playing its second game in Charleston, S.C. as part of the Charleston Classic, Alabama looked more at home, sinking a season-high 51 percent of its shots. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 13-2 lead — a stark improvement from its 0-for-6 start 24 hours earlier. While Alabama’s 3-point shooting was still erratic at times, the Crimson Tide’s 7 of 19 performance from beyond the arc was a big step forward from Thursday’s dismal 3 of 19 showing.
Alabama was helped by a sloppy performance from Ball State. The Crimson Tide forced 15 turnovers which it converted to 21 points. Alabama also limited Ball State to just 3 of 12 shooting from beyond the arc.
Donta Hall led the defensive effort, recording his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds (8 defensive) to go with three blocks. Freshman point guard Kira Lewis also proved to be a pest for Ball State, chipping in three steals to go with 8 points.
Tevin Mack put together his best game yet in a Crimson Tide uniform, leading the team with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Herbert Jones had 13 points and Dazon Ingram had 11 as the Crimson Tide had four players in double figures.
It was over when
This one was over almost as soon as it started. Following an opening basket from Ball State, Alabama went on a 13-0 run and never looked back. Ball State missed its next shots over that span and allowed the Crimson Tide to remain in control for the duration of the game.
Ball State was able to pull back within single digits midway through the first half. However, Alabama once again pulled away to take a 34-21 lead into the break. Alabama shot 47 percent in the first half while holding Ball State to 28 percent, including 0 of 7 from 3.
Next up
Alabama (3-1) continues play in the Charleston Classic on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT as it takes on either Appalachian State or Wichita State. The Crimson Tide has already played Appalachian State this season, beating the Mountaineers 81-73 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this past Sunday. Alabama last played Wichita State during the 2015-16 season, upsetting the Shockers 64-60 during the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
After the Charleston Class, Alabama will return home to take on Murray State on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.