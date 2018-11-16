Alabama basketball’s ice-cold shooting Thursday provided the wakeup call the Crimson Tide needed as it regrouped to blow out Ball State 79-61 Friday.

Playing its second game in Charleston, S.C. as part of the Charleston Classic, Alabama looked more at home, sinking a season-high 51 percent of its shots. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 13-2 lead — a stark improvement from its 0-for-6 start 24 hours earlier. While Alabama’s 3-point shooting was still erratic at times, the Crimson Tide’s 7 of 19 performance from beyond the arc was a big step forward from Thursday’s dismal 3 of 19 showing.

Alabama was helped by a sloppy performance from Ball State. The Crimson Tide forced 15 turnovers which it converted to 21 points. Alabama also limited Ball State to just 3 of 12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Donta Hall led the defensive effort, recording his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds (8 defensive) to go with three blocks. Freshman point guard Kira Lewis also proved to be a pest for Ball State, chipping in three steals to go with 8 points.

Tevin Mack put together his best game yet in a Crimson Tide uniform, leading the team with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Herbert Jones had 13 points and Dazon Ingram had 11 as the Crimson Tide had four players in double figures.